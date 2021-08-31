The downpour which lasted about three hours on Monday, August 30, 2021, has left areas including Fou, Taha, Vettin, Gumani and Kalariga among others in the Northern Regional capital flooded, according to Myjoyonline.com.
Tamale’s second flood in 3 days displaces residents even before Bagre and Kompienga dams’ spillage
Even before the Bagre and Kompienga dams’ spillage, an annual exercise that mostly devastates residents in the Northern part of Ghana, several homes in parts of Tamale have been reportedly flooded following heavy rainfall.
Ghana National Fire Service personnel were reportedly called to assist NADMO officials to rescue some residents who were trapped in homes around the Fou Last Stop.
The latest flood happens to be the second major flood to hit the town in three days. The first incident occurred on Saturday, August 28 which displaced families and destroyed properties in the Tamale Metropolis.
Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has deployed an 18-member police team from the Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service to support the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Upper East Region to deal with any likely effects f the Bagre and Kompienga dams spillage.
According to the Daily Graphic, some of the personnel are on standby at the Upper East Regional Police Command at Bolgatanga, while others have been deployed to flood-prone areas including riverine areas where there are bridges.
The Bagre and Kompienga dams in Burkina Faso were expected to have been spilled between August 27 and 30, according to SONABEL, the agency that manages the two dams.
