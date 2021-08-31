Ghana National Fire Service personnel were reportedly called to assist NADMO officials to rescue some residents who were trapped in homes around the Fou Last Stop.

The latest flood happens to be the second major flood to hit the town in three days. The first incident occurred on Saturday, August 28 which displaced families and destroyed properties in the Tamale Metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has deployed an 18-member police team from the Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service to support the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Upper East Region to deal with any likely effects f the Bagre and Kompienga dams spillage.

According to the Daily Graphic, some of the personnel are on standby at the Upper East Regional Police Command at Bolgatanga, while others have been deployed to flood-prone areas including riverine areas where there are bridges.