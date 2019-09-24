A donation campaign led by Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, known for her creative way of welcoming her pupils to school every morning saved the life of Hannah Takyi, to undergo a Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after paying the sum of GH¢2,000 for her surgery.

The donation was supported by the family of Teacher Ewuraama, friends and loved ones.

Teacher Ewuraama with Hannah Takyi

How the incident happened

Hannah accidentally fell on her chest during the Easter holidays. She had an infection with her lungs was admitted at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for a surgery (VATS).

The first operation took place but that could not fast heal the kid from her the terrible situation hence, it rather worsened the problem thus, the surgeons facilitated a second operation.

Hannah's parents were charged GH¢3000 to undergo the VATS at the Hospital fora suffrage of the lungs.

Class 2 pupil Hannah Takyi

Teacher Ewuraamaa intercedes

Subsequently, madam Ewuraamaa interceded concerning the hard times of the child's parents to raise the needed amount to support the child to undergo her surgery.

A sum of GH¢2000 was accumulated and presented for the surgery after she consulted friends and philanthropists verbally and via her social media handles.

Hannah Takyi

At the moment, Hannah has been discharged from the hospital for a healthier condition. She would be returning to school next month.

Meanwhile, Teacher Ewuraama through expressed much appreciation towards all the donors.