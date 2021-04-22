Techiman: School headmaster allegedly commits suicide by hanging

The headmaster’s death has since been confirmed by the Techiman District Police Crime Officer, ASP William Abayateye.

Pulse Ghana

“Preliminary investigations conducted indicate that the deceased closed from work at 3:00 pm,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We found out that his wife, who is also a teacher was waiting for him to come around so they leave together. Upon waiting for some time, the wife decided to go home and prepare dinner.”

“While preparing dinner, the wife asked their 11-year-old son to dump some refuse outside. The boy got to the refuse dump, only to find his father hanging on a mango tree. He raised an alarm which drew people to the scene.”

ASP Abayateye said the Police has launched an investigation in a bid to unearth what exactly led to the headmaster’s death.

He noted that the deceased did not leave behind any note, which makes it difficult to ascertain what triggered the action.

“Police detected that the body was hanged on the tree with his tongue sticking out. He did not leave behind a note, so we cannot tell what actually engendered his actions. We are not suspecting anyone for now, but investigations are still ongoing,” the Police Chief added.