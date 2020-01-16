The members have finally agreed to go back to their classrooms after the National Labour Commission secured an injunction against the strike.

The association in a statement said its decision to call off the strike was a “demonstration of good faith which must be reciprocated by all stakeholders.”

But it added that it was disappointed in how the “NLC refused to go to court to enforce their 28 October 2019 ruling against the government but found it expedient to go to court for enforcement against TUTAG on its 8 January 2020 ruling.”

TUTAG declared an indefinite strike on January 6, 2020, in protest of the non-payment of allowances due its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

The association was upset that the government did not comply with a ruling by the NLC to ensure that members of the association started receiving allowances due them from December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.