Reverend Samuel Obeng-Mensah says telenovelas are beginning to shape the thoughts and expectations of people who are so much into them.

He warned that there is more to marriage than the fairy-tale love stories that we constantly see in these telenovelas.

Rev. Obeng-Mensah is the Senior Pastor of Pentecostal Church of Christ, Powerhouse Worship Sanctuary at Atadeka-Zenu.

"These telenovelas are not real, there is more to marriage beyond these shows," the pastor said, as quoted by the GNA.

He called on couples and would-be couples to always put commitment, sacrifice and teamwork first.