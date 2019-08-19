The constituents were excited to hear and see the MP grabbed a pestle and pounded an old lady's 'fufu' for her at Tema East on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Immediately Titus-Glover entered the lady's house, the MP realized that the woman was looking for someone to pound the 'fufu' for her so he quickly got hold of the pestle.

All attempts by the lady and the people around to stop the MP from pounding the 'fufu' proved futile as he continued to pound the 'fufu' until the cassava and plantain got finished.

The MP said it was a nice time pounding 'fufu' for his constituent.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I joined Naa Manko to palm her fufu yesterday after work. Naa Manko lives near Agbo We, Awudum in my constituency.

"It was a nice time."