The fire claimed the lives of Bridget Delali Hammond, 10, Winnifred Hammond, 9, and Parisah Adewumi Hammond, 2 years of age.

The children were resting at about 3:30pm after returning from school when the fire started.

They were said to have returned from the closing sessions of the second term and were sleeping in a wooden kiosk in front of their house when the event occurred, the Ghana News Agency reports.

Eyewitnesses say it took residents of the BBC neighbourhood a lot of time and effort to quench the fire but could not rescue the children.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue whilst investigations into the incident continued.