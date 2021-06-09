Terrorist attack: Nana Addo leaves Accra for Burkina Faso

The trip comes after the government of Burkina Faso declared three days of mourning following an attack that left at least 160 people dead in the northern village of Solhan.

The extent of the carnage is not known because the number of dead and injured continues to rise.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although analysts said it could be the work of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

The attack is the deadliest since the conflict between Burkina Faso and armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group began in 2015.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to reiterate the commitment of ECOWAS towards assisting Burkina Faso, and, indeed, countries in West Africa in fighting the scourge of terrorism.

Under the tenure of office of President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Armed Forces continue to undertake security operations along the northern, northwestern, and northeastern borders.