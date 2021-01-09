He revealed that the incident is a blot on Ghana's enviable democracy and the Chief Justice who was present at Parliament House had to run.

In an interview on Accra based TV3, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker the Chief Justice was in the chamber to swear in the new Speaker of Parliament when the soldiers stormed in.

"The Chief justice ran away from parliament when the soldiers came because nobody knew what the soldiers were going to do", he said.

He also said there was no speaker to step in, and so the only person who could act, per the constitution, as the leader of the country at that particular time until a speaker was elected to also swear in the president-elect, was the Chief Justice.

If any misfortune had happened to the Chief Justice at that short period, that could have amounted to an attack on the state, he explained.

The second term MP also revealed that the former Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul was the one who ordered the military into the chamber.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

He said he kept telling the NDC’s side of the House that if they did not behave well, he was going to order the Military to come in.

“Whiles we were in the House the former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul kept on telling us that if we did not behave ourselves he was going to bring in the military and we kept telling him he had no power to do so.”

The deployment of the soldiers have received widespread condemnation from Ghanaians and some civil society organisations.