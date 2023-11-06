ADVERTISEMENT
The cost of living has increased and Ghanaians are feeling the pinch — Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that the cost of living has increased in the country.

He said the unforeseen global economic downturn of the past three years, which derailed the significant economic gains and impact the government made between 2017 and 2021, has had a devastating effect on the Ghanaian economy in the past two years which has affected the government and the private sector.

Addressing delegates after he was elected to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections, Bawumia said "The cost of living has increased dramatically and Ghanaians are feeling the pinch. I have seen the sacrifices Ghanaians are making and the hardships many Ghanaians are going through and I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women."

He stated that he has his own vision and priorities and when given the opportunity in 2024, he will govern as his own man with guidance from "God Almighty."

"My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data-driven and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources," he added.

Bawumia emerged as the winner with 61.43% of the total votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central came second with 37.41%.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76% while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%.

Official results from the Electoral Commission (EC) indicate that Dr. Bawumia emerged victorious winning 14 of the 16 regions.

In a landslide victory, Dr. Bawumia secured victory in all regions, except for the Volta and Central regions.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

