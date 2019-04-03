According to the teachers, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has asked school to stop collecting examination fees, resulting in their inability to finance the printing of examination questions.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu shared images of teachers writing their exam questions on blackboards with the caption:

“These are disturbing images showing exam questions being written on blackboards because the government has asked schools to stop collecting examination fees and yet has failed to finance the printing of exam papers.”

Ghana Twitter quickly switched from the main problem to other related stuff. A Twitter user @OsmundTookute caption a tweet ‘Case close’ with the highlight on a photo with question:

“Write a letter to the Minister of Education explaining to him two negatives effects of setting examination question on the chalk board”.

Other Twitter users also shared their opinions.

A worrying aspect of the whole viral photos is a question on one of the boards.

In an examination with the instruction ‘Choose the most suitable adjectives’, question 19 reads:

The dog bucks ……….with options a, b and c reading loudly, loud, loudest respectively as possible answers.

Weffrey Jellington spotted the mistake and wrote on Twitter:

“OH MY F*****G WORD LOOK AT NUMBER 19 IN THE FIRST PICTURE WOW IS THAT WHAT THEYRE BEING TAUGHT EI”

Ending this, can you spot what is wrong with the question?