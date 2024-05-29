The judicial process has become too predictable in Ghana - Sophia Akuffo

She emphasized that the judicial process is not political and urged politicians to approach court cases involving their peers with respect for judicial procedures and substantive law rather than personal impressions.
Former Chief Justice, Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, has called on politicians to exercise caution in their statements regarding judicial matters.
In an exclusive interview with Kasapa News' Akokoraba Nyarko, the retired Supreme Court judge highlighted the importance of basing critiques on legal grounds.
"If something is going on and they (politicians) are attacking it, they should be attacked on procedural or substantive law basis rather than impressions," she stated.
Justice Akuffo noted that the judicial process has become "too predictable" in Ghana and stressed the need for politicians to be more careful in their pronouncements.
"The politicians should be a little more circumspect in what they say and when they are talking, they should talk on the basis of law, rules, and procedure," she advised.
Reflecting on her retirement, she mentioned that while she does not pay much attention to current events, she sometimes finds herself privately critiquing public comments on judicial matters.
"Sometimes I may be in the privacy of my room saying you don’t know what you’re talking about, it doesn’t work like that," she remarked.
Her comments come amidst the controversy surrounding the ongoing trial involving Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and businessman Richard Jakpa, emphasizing the relevance of her advice in the current political climate.