The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

Having shortlisted a maximum of 10 nominees for each category from the thousands of nominees proposed by the audience, the audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite influencer among the top 10 nominees. The voting process consists of two stages. In the initial stage, the audience will be able to view real-time results. This first phase will end on September 15, after which live results will be hidden for the second stage of voting. The objective of the second stage of the voting phase is to conceal the final winners' names, which will be unveiled on the Pulse Influencer Awards Ceremony Day.