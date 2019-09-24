But it wasn’t for free. The man demanded a ‘night under the sheets’.

Now, the 20-year-old is HIV positive after she has unprotected sex with the man who promised to pay for her exam fees.

Narrating her ordeal in a JoyNews Hotline Documentary, My Status, Akosua said:

“Later on, he invited me to his house. I went to his house. I did not know what came and we had sexual intercourse.”

Akosua had earlier tested negative before her main WASSCE after an NGO visited her school to give a lecture on HIV and test the students.

Having struggled in the initial stages to pay her exam fees, Akosua knew her parents could not afford another charge for the papers she needed to write again. She started her own noodle business hoping to make the money.

READ MORE: One feared dead, six injured as car runs into traders in Kumasi

That was how she met the 40-year-old who was willing to help but with a sex offer too.

“I was selling. That’s how I met the man. And he said the way I was hard working, he wanted to help me,” Akosua tells Joy News in the documentary.

“So, he guaranteed to pay for my remedial fees. He gave me the money to go and register and later on invited me to his house. I did not know what came and we had sexual intercourse.”

Akosua started having some unusual experiences months after their sexual intercourse.

“I started falling sick here and there. When I went to the hospital, the doctor said nothing was wrong with me,” she continues.

“They don’t even give me medicine. Sometimes I come to the house and be crying and praying. I had anointing oil and that was what I was drinking.”

She started researching on her own and checked on the symptoms of HIV. She took the test again where she found out she was HIV positive.

“I went to take the test and it was HIV1 positive and HIV2 negative. At first, I wanted to die. I can’t sleep at night. I will be crying for the whole day.

“Even though I’m not all that old, what I’ve been through since childhood till now, sometimes I feel I don’t see the essence of me coming to this life.”