The car, with registration number AS6403-Y which was being pushed for its engine to start failed to brake after the engine spark.

The driver in his bid to maneuver his way through, run into traders who were selling on the streets.

The injured; five females and two males were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Chief Inspector Bernard Ngoah of the Manhyia Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) confirmed the story and said the injured were in critical condition.

He stated that the driver of the vehicle who sustained less injury has been discharged from the hospital and currently in police custody.

Ngoah said personnel from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has conveyed the vehicle to their office for technical examination.

Investigations have commenced into the accident.