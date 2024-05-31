The scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs is worrying - Prof Gyampo writes

The vicious scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs by the NPP, as revealed by Richard Jakpa’s recent application in court, should be worrying to all well-meaning Ghanaians who cherish our cohesion and peace. In his witness statement, Jakpa, I am told, testifies on oath, that the Attorney-General told him that the reason for his inclusion in the prosecution was to mask the real intention behind the whole trial and that it was the President of the Republic and Ken Ofori Atta who are mounting pressure for Ato Forson to be jailed. Jakpa is therefore asking the court for an opportunity to testify to these matters and be cross-examined.