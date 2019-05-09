The name Uber in Ghana has recently been synonymous to a host of negative imaginations: threat, robbery, kidnapping, anger, frustrations and petty fights with drivers.

This has not always been the case.

When Uber launched in Ghana in the year 2016, the story was different. With the unemployment rate in Ghana being a topic of major concern, Uber was seen as an avenue to create jobs. For riders, this was another convenient means of commuting, going to meetings or simply paying a little more for comfort than what taxi’s and troskis (public vans) had to offer previously.

Comfort that was previously served for just being in an Uber turned into a battle between riders and drivers. Most riders claimed they opt for better services by choosing Uber. Drivers said they did not have the fuel money to keep up with the change.

The narrative took a different twist on social media when claims of robbery and kidnapping became a part of the Uber conversations. A host of people claim they no longer like the service because of the threat it poses to them.

However, some people still do use the service. And those people are faced with a new kind of problem to deal with; drivers avoiding cashless trips on the basis of not having fuel money.

Ghana is fast improving on becoming a cashless economy. Cash transaction of old is fast becoming a cashless trade. Mobile money, apps like expressPay and banks are fast optimizing payment methods without the use of cash. The buying of goods and payment of bills have made grounds in the cashless ecosystem.

Uber is another service optimized for cashless payments but its drivers are not willing.

On Friday, May 3, 2019, three Uber drivers had the same problem with cashless trips with a fourth who picked my colleague later parking at our office for an hour – an action triggered by a cashless trip.

My first driver who picked my request came to meet me. His engine suddenly shut before we could start the trip. I requested for a second one who came instantly. Upon starting the trip, the driver told me he wouldn’t have gone on the trip if he had realized it was a cashless trip. He claimed he had just started working and needed money for fuel, rather than a long trip ‘without pay’.

When I explained the unfortunate incident of the previous driver to him, this driver said he doubted the previous driver, and that he probably made his engine not start because it was a ‘card trip’. That, I had no way of verifying.

I had to wait around 10 minutes when I requested an Uber after my meeting. This driver came in, we exchanged pleasantries and to my surprise asked me to please step out because he couldn’t ‘go on a long card trip’. He showed me his fuel gauge and stressed the fact that he couldn’t go on the trip. I had to get down and make another request.

My last Uber driver on the day had the same issue with a card trip and had a lot to say. Kwame, as he introduced himself to me said he wouldn’t have gone on the trip if he realized it was a long card trip.

Kwame, would then go on to explain his worries in the long ride from Graphic Road, Accra, Ghana to East Legon, Accra, Ghana.

“Uber has brought a new system where you have to pay every week. They send you a weekly charge and ask that you pay online. If you don’t, they block you. It takes 48 hours to be put back on the system if you pay after a block,” Kwame explained to Pulse.com.gh.

“Before this, I used to like card trips. I don’t like card trips again because no matter the number of card trips I get, they (Uber) still gives me the same weekly charge. Nothing changes,” the Uber driver said of his worries on accepting cashless payment requests.

Most drivers do not go on a cashless trip to even have these conversations. For them, it’s just a no. Aside from the Friday night driver who dropped my colleague and refused to leave our office premises with claims of lack of fuel, there had been an earlier instance where the Uber driver parked over an hour because there was no cash in hand upon completing his trip.

This cashless problem with Uber in Ghana is not limited to a few people. Rants on social media indicate it is a problem. A problem that could lead to other security threats.

Uber’s cashless problem goes beyond the borders of Ghana. It’s the same in other regions of Africa and other parts of the world as social media commentary has proved.

In other circumstances where the driver goes on a cashless trip without complaints, some refuse to end the trip after reaching the destination, increasing the bill at the rider’s inconvenience.

Pulse.com.gh contacted Uber on the rising menace of cashless trips between drivers and riders. Uber Ghana explained that drivers are required to complete trips regardless of the payment method.

“Each driver-partner has to complete any trip regardless its payment method. Uber has assertive actions regarding this behaviour,” Uber Ghana replied in a message on their Twitter handle.

Francesca Uriri who leads Uber’s Communications in West Africa added that drivers are encouraged to be on their best behaviour telling Pulse.com.gh:

“Drivers who partner with Uber are encouraged to maintain a high standard of professional service. We encourage them to treat riders with respect and politeness - and that includes accepting and receiving trips, irrespective of cash or card mode of payment.

“From time to time, Uber runs promotions for riders. The purpose of these promotions is to increase the number of riders using Uber, which should lead to higher earnings driver-partners. It's important to note that driver earnings are not affected by rider promotions. Promotions offered to riders are paid for by Uber on behalf of riders.”

Uber drivers’ relationship with riders has benefits on both sides. As Ghana gradually moves towards a cashless community, drivers’ claim of lack of fuel to avoid joining the train of modern payment systems should be nipped in the bud before it spreads to other transactions, creating discomfort that could easily be avoided. Just like most discomforts in the West African country.