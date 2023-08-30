The time has come for women to take a key role in politics and governance

Addressing an audience including Honorable Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, government officials, traditional leaders, and diplomatic representatives, Ambassador Giger emphasized the importance of women's participation in all spheres of society.

Acknowledging the historical gender disparity in Switzerland, Ambassador Giger revealed the progress made in recent years towards gender equality, especially with regard to political representation.

In the country’s 2019 parliamentary elections, 42% of those elected to the National Council, the larger chamber of the Swiss parliament, were women.

Having observed Ghana's advancements, particularly in women's leadership roles across the business and academic sectors, Ambassador Giger noted that there still exists a gender gap in Ghanaian politics. She urged the political sphere to mirror Ghanaian culture's inherent value of women and further enhance their representation.

“I have been impressed by how many women hold influential positions across various spheres – be it in the private sector, academia, the creative industries, in different Ministries and agencies, or in the judicial system. Yet, there remains a notable gender gap in Ghanaian politics.”, Ambassador Giger said.

Drawing other parallels between Switzerland and Ghana, Ambassador Giger commended Ghana's peaceful coexistence amidst religious and ethnic diversity, echoing Switzerland's principles of unity in diversity.

Ambassador Giger further highlighted the enduring bond between Switzerland and Ghana, which spans nearly two centuries, since the arrival of the Basel Missionaries to the Gold Coast. Nowadays, Switzerland is a vital trading partner for Ghana and Ghana is a priority country for Switzerland’s economic development cooperation.

The landmark climate protection agreement between the two nations exemplifies their commitment to reduce global CO2 emissions and to jointly fight against climate change.

