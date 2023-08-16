There was no corruption in the PDS and Agyapa deals – Gabby Otchere-Darko

In a tweet dated August 15, 2023; Gabby called out CSOs who took the deal to a regional court in Abuja which dismissed it, and yet they have been quiet over the ruling since last year.

He insisted that the deal was going to be in the interest of Ghana ultimately and yet it was scuttled for political reasons.

"I wonder why Transparency International, Ghana Integrity Initiative and the CSOs who went to an international court over Agyapa have been quiet since July after their case was dismissed on all fronts.

"But, I thank them for that move. It is good for our democracy. And, I will urge you all to read the decision of the ECOWAS court. Agyapa, a very legitimate, even if controversial, move by govt to expand the use of its gold revenues, had no corruption about it. Zero!" he claimed.

In 2020, the government of Ghana proposed a deal which was meant to raise money by floating shares in a company called Agyapa Royalties Limited on the London Stock Exchange.

This deal was met with wide criticism from civil society groups and the opposition, who claimed that it was a secretive and corrupt deal that would allow politicians to enrich themselves at the expense of the country.

Later that year, it was confirmed by veteran journalist Kweku Baako that Gabby’s firm had been transaction advisors to the government in the failed deal.

