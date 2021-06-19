There’re too many cars in Ghana – Road Safety Authority

She explained that the more there are vehicles and pedestrians on the roads, the easier it becomes for accidents to occur.

Pulse Ghana

“Over the past few years, there have been influx of vehicles into the country, it has risen to more than 100% and the population is growing,” she told Ghanaweb.

“When we look at the statistics; in the 90s when we used to be about 11 million, today, we are about 30 million. The cars keep coming and commuters have increased and so the more vehicles and people go on the streets, the more crashes happen.”

She was, however, quick to add that the irresponsible attitudes of motorists and road users are the main causes of the increase in road accidents.

“Notwithstanding this, road users are not adhering to the Road Safety rules and regulations, coupled with the irresponsible attitude of people who work in the road safety institutions, all these culminate into the increase in the statistics that we have.