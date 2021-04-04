There’s a plot to assassinate Koku Anyidoho - Owusu Bempah

Prophet Bempah said “I am talking about matters of the spiritual realm. The media should not attack or insult me, bloggers should not attack or insult me.”

He advised Mr. Anyidoho to come and see him so he would give him some directions to avert the assassination attempt.

Pulse Ghana

Koku Anyidoho is currently at loggerheads with the leadership of the NDC. He has been suspended indefinitely by the Council of Elders of the Party for indiscipline.

Rev. Owusu Bempah said the former deputy general secretary of the NDC is a national asset hence deserves protection.