There’s a plot to assassinate Koku Anyidoho - Owusu Bempah

He said there are plots by some people to assassinate him.
Founder and leader of Glorious Word International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has cautioned former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho.
According to the man of God, this prophecy should not be treated as the usual political issue.
Prophet Bempah went on to state that Mr. Anyidoho within himself knows there is an attempt of his life.
“If Mr. Anyidoho would be truthful to himself, he would confirm that what I am saying is true and would not doubt it,” he added.
Prophet Bempah said “I am talking about matters of the spiritual realm. The media should not attack or insult me, bloggers should not attack or insult me.”
He advised Mr. Anyidoho to come and see him so he would give him some directions to avert the assassination attempt.
Koku Anyidoho is currently at loggerheads with the leadership of the NDC. He has been suspended indefinitely by the Council of Elders of the Party for indiscipline.
Rev. Owusu Bempah said the former deputy general secretary of the NDC is a national asset hence deserves protection.
He further indicated Mr. Anyidoho has not completed the assignment God gave him on earth and for that reason, he must be protected.
