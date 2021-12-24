There’s no sense in e-levy if it will be consumed by corruption - Pentecostal Council to govt

In a statement on the Christmas festivities, the Council argued that the nation lost a lot of money through corruption in the last few years than what the e-levy will accrue.

The Council’s concern stems from the 2020 Auditor-General’s report which said some GHS12.8 billion has been lost to the state occasioned by infractions and other irregularities by statutory institutions.

“For what is the sense in seeking to raise GHS6.9 billion through the E-Levy when more than twice that amount would be lost through preventable and deliberate corrupt practices by individuals and institutions at the expense of the very few taxpayers who are still being over-taxed? Fight against Covid-19.”

“While the Council will continue to applaud the government for the many initiatives taken over the last few years to strengthen and resource our anti-corruption institutions to execute their mandate, it is our considered opinion that these efforts are not yielding the desired results as indicated by the Auditor General’s Reports and therefore calls on government to in the coming year take practical steps in retrieving all such funds reported missing through the several Auditor General’s Reports, including prosecuting persons through whose actions such financial irregularities occur.”

To this end, the Council is calling on the government to, in the coming year, take practical steps to retrieve all such funds that have been reported to have gone missing through the several Auditor-General’s reports, including prosecuting persons through whose actions such financial irregularities occur.

The Christian body also appealed to all Ghanaians to celebrate the festive season in moderation and eschew all vices that may end up in disaster.