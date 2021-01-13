He said there is nothing wrong with it and there is no law in the constitution disproving such an act.

In an interview with Ghanaweb, the controversial lawyer said the NDC's allegation is much ado about nothing.

“The Supreme Court judge is a human being and there is no law in Ghana that bars a Supreme Court from being a sympathizer of a political party. In what capacity was he or she talking to the MP. It could well be that the MP is a daughter, a friend or cousin.

“Maybe the Supreme Court judge has a relationship with the MP and asked him to vote the NPP. So there is nothing wrong with that, if the judge made the request. Supreme Court judges are human beings so if a judge discusses an issue of politics with someone he or she has a relationship with, what's wrong with it?”, he quizzed.

The NDC MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, who made the allegation said they are ready to present evidence if pressed upon.

Mr. Muntaka said: “That will be right because that gives all of us the opportunity to put some of these things beyond just mentioning, but we will look forward to whatever they want to do”.

Mr. Muntaka added that during its dealings, the NDC caucus will endeavor to follow the right procedure so as not to interfere in the work of the Judiciary.

“As an MP reaching out to the judicial arm, I find that in our democratic settings it is not proper. I can assure you that if it becomes necessary we will appear there with our evidence”.