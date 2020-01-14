Obiri Boahen said the video circulating on social media about a conversation the Minister allegedly had with a girlfriend is normal.

According to MyNewsGh, the deputy NPP scribe said men having side girls is not something that's not uncommon.

Nana Obiri Boahen said it is one’s personal life to do whatever he or she wants and therefore sees nothing wrong with that.

“This someone’s personal life and he chose what to do with it, there is nothing wrong having a side chich, besides we all have feelings”, he jokingly told Nana Kwabena Addo on Radio 1 (100.7).

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah

When quizzed by the host if he has a side chick he replied: “I don’t have and, we all have feelings so there is nothing wrong as I said earlier.”

In a leaked video, the National Security Minister who abroad threw caution to the wind and spoke recklessly about how he would miss his lover and all.

The side chic, who allegedly recorded the video, does not show her face but kept instructing the love-struck minister to show his face properly in the video so she could leave no one in doubt that it was indeed Albert Kan Dapaah.