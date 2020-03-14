Joy News' Fred Smith, who reported the story on Newsfile Saturday said "Ghana could be recording it third case of coronavirus today."

According to him, the person works at the Obuasi mines and was tested at a facility in Kumasi which turned positive.

The person arrived at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) two days ago and flew by helicopter to Obuasi, according to Fred Smith.

Ghana on Thursday reported that two persons have tested positive for the virus which started from Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, government has announced $100 million to fight the virus which has been declared by the World Health Organization as pandemic.

Globally, the virus has affected over 140,000 people following which 5,436 have died while 72,550 have recovered.