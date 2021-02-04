Mr. Tsikata, who is lead counsel for John Mahama, had filed a motion on his client’s behalf to inspect some documents of the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, the application was dismissed by the Supreme Court, who held that the petitioner has not proven that he does not already have the documents they are asking to inspect.

Reacting to this, Oppong Nkrumah said although Mr. Tsikata spent a lot of time arguing his case, a chunk of his submissions were opinions rather than law.

Tsatsu Tsikata

He noted that the petitioner’s application was thrown out because “this is a court of law and not a court of public opinion.”

“You heard Tsatsu Tsikata on his feet for about an hour trying to establish the necessity for which they should be granted leave to inspect these documents,” the Information Minister-designate said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Yes, as a matter of fact, you’ll notice that counsel for the petitioner sometimes has about an hour. Today, you’ll notice that from about 9:30 am to 10:30 am there about, he was on his feet making arguments.

“It is not the one-hour submission and English that will invoke the court to exercise its discretion in this matter. You must ground it in law and prove same.”

Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are challenging the results of the 2020 elections in court.

The party maintains that the EC supervised a flawed election and, therefore, wants the results overturned.