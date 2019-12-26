The GRA said it is criminal for persons or entities to deliberately refuse to honour their tax obligations.

This was disclosed by the Head Ho Small Tax Office (STO) of the GRA, Anthony Dekagbe.

Ghana Revenue Authority

According to him, the refusal to pay tax affects the country’s security since it is the tax revenues that are used to finance the national security operations.

Mr. Dekagbe was speaking at a tax forum on Voluntary Compliance held in Ho in the Volta region.

“You are a threat to national security if you don’t pay your taxes. There will be no protection because our security services would not be paid. Key developmental projects would also suffer,” he said.

He added that the GRA has made efforts to track down tax evaders, although some sectors remain a challenge.

Mr. Dekagbe mentioned the goods sector as one where tax evasion is currently rampant, insisting the GRA is working to with other security agencies to seal the loopholes.