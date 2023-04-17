This comes after a viral video in which some students are seen sleeping in supposed toilet cubicles.
Toilet facilities turned into dormitories for students at GHANASCO
The lack of accommodation in Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) has pushed the Headmaster of the school to turn toilet cubicles into dormitories for students in Tamale in the Northern Region.
The Headmaster of GHANASCO, Doughlas Haruna Yakubu, however, described the video as mischievous and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.
He said the viral videos were staged and dramatised by the journalist to dent the image of the school.
He added that the school has adequate space to accommodate more students and does not need to convert toilet facilities into dormitories for students.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed worry over the lack of dormitories in the school.
A statement issued by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo described the situation as disturbing and unfortunate.
It said the Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigation into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks.
It stated that management has assured all our stakeholders and the general public that it will continue to ensure that the students entrusted in our care operate in a safe school environment.
