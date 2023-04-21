Top Ghanaian politicians who lost Twitter 'blue tick'

Notable names who have lost their verification badges include John Mahama, Alan John Kyerematen, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

Twitter has removed legacy blue verified badges from profiles not subscribed to Twitter Blue subscription.

As promised by the company owner Elon Musk earlier this month, Twitter users who got verified under the old regime will lose the coveted blue tick if they do not pay.

The development affected several individuals including journalists, celebrities, and other notable individuals as Twitter insisted on an $8 monthly payment to subscribe to its 'Twitter Blue' if account holders must retain their verification badge.

The fee is the same for those who might want to apply newly for the verification.