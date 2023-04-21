ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Top Ghanaian politicians who lost Twitter 'blue tick'

Emmanuel Tornyi

Twitter on Thursday, April 20, 223, removed the legacy 'blue tick' verification badge for all the users who have not subscribed to the platform's paid service.

John Mahama and Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
John Mahama and Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Many high-profile individuals in Ghana, including politicians and renowned celebrities have lost the blue mark after the subscription was implemented.

Recommended articles

Notable names who have lost their verification badges include John Mahama, Alan John Kyerematen, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

Twitter has removed legacy blue verified badges from profiles not subscribed to Twitter Blue subscription.

ADVERTISEMENT

As promised by the company owner Elon Musk earlier this month, Twitter users who got verified under the old regime will lose the coveted blue tick if they do not pay.

The development affected several individuals including journalists, celebrities, and other notable individuals as Twitter insisted on an $8 monthly payment to subscribe to its 'Twitter Blue' if account holders must retain their verification badge.

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo
Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The fee is the same for those who might want to apply newly for the verification.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah Minister of Information
Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah Minister of Information Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident

STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Marriage Counsellor Juliana Antwi Asante

Show your husband more respect after he’s cheated on you – Marriage counsellor to women

Electricity Company of Ghana

$3bn IMF deal: Electricity tariff, VAT, e-levy rates expected to go up

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday