ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Traditional leaders are vital contributors to national progress - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated the significant role that traditional chiefs play in the development of Ghana, emphasizing their crucial role in national progress.

Mahama X Nana Effah Opinamang
Mahama X Nana Effah Opinamang

In a recent statement, where he visited and paid homage to Obomenghene Nana Effah Opinamang III, his queen mothers, and elders on Saturday, March 30, as part of his activities in the Kwahu area to celebrate this year’s Easter.

Recommended articles

Mahama highlighted the invaluable contributions of traditional leaders to various aspects of Ghana's development, including governance, conflict resolution, and community development.

Traditional chiefs, deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture and history, serve as custodians of tradition and guardians of community welfare. Their authority and influence extend to both urban and rural areas, making them essential partners in nation-building efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama underscored the need for collaboration between traditional authorities and government institutions to address the challenges facing Ghanaian communities effectively. He stressed that sustainable development requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, including traditional leaders.

The former president also commended the role of chiefs in promoting peace and stability in their respective jurisdictions. He noted that traditional leaders often serve as mediators in conflicts, helping to maintain harmony and unity within communities.

Furthermore, Mahama emphasized the importance of empowering traditional chiefs to participate actively in the governance and decision-making processes at the local and national levels. He called for measures to strengthen the institutional framework that supports the involvement of traditional leaders in development initiatives.

Mahama's remarks highlight the recognition of traditional chiefs as indispensable partners in Ghana's development agenda.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

One student, One laptop

Government set to launch one student one tablet initiative on March 25

Ghana court

Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

NAPO’s comment on dumsor timetable has been distorted – Energy Ministry

National Health Insurance Scheme

Good news for healthcare providers nationwide as NHIA disburses GH¢180m