Tragic accident at Mallam Junction kills three traders

Andreas Kamasah

A devastating accident at Mallam Junction has resulted in the deaths of three traders, sparking concerns about roadside trading and vehicle safety in the area. The incident occurred when a commercial vehicle, commonly known as a trotro, lost control and veered into traders selling along the shoulders of the road.

The trotro, with registration number AS 4719-18, was travelling from Gbawe Zero when its brakes reportedly failed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into the unsuspecting traders. Some traders managed to notice the approaching danger and fled, but others were not as fortunate and were struck by the out-of-control vehicle.

Eyewitnesses reported that three traders were trapped under the trotro, requiring considerable effort from rescuers to free them. Despite the swift response, the injuries sustained by the traders were fatal.

This tragic incident has prompted renewed calls for stringent measures regarding roadside trading and vehicle safety. Residents and local authorities are now advocating for better enforcement of regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.

In other news, Commercial drivers, commonly known as 'Trotro' drivers, are demanding an increase in transport fares following a recent surge in petroleum product prices.

This meeting was prompted by the latest price hikes from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

GOIL and Shell increased their prices for diesel and petrol effective July 2, 2024, with a litre of petrol now selling at GH¢14.80 and diesel at GH¢14.92.

Star Oil had previously led the increase, selling a litre of diesel at GH¢14.79 and petrol at GH¢13.88.

Most OMCs have attributed the price increases to the depreciating cedi and rising costs of finished petroleum products on the global market.

In response, commercial drivers are urging the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport unions to announce a fare increase.

They argued that the rising fuel prices are eroding their profit margins, making it challenging to sustain their livelihoods and support their families.

Andreas Kamasah

