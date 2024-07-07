Tragic accident at Mallam Junction kills three traders

Pulse Ghana

Eyewitnesses reported that three traders were trapped under the trotro, requiring considerable effort from rescuers to free them. Despite the swift response, the injuries sustained by the traders were fatal.

This tragic incident has prompted renewed calls for stringent measures regarding roadside trading and vehicle safety. Residents and local authorities are now advocating for better enforcement of regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.

In other news, Commercial drivers, commonly known as 'Trotro' drivers, are demanding an increase in transport fares following a recent surge in petroleum product prices.

This meeting was prompted by the latest price hikes from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

GOIL and Shell increased their prices for diesel and petrol effective July 2, 2024, with a litre of petrol now selling at GH¢14.80 and diesel at GH¢14.92.

Star Oil had previously led the increase, selling a litre of diesel at GH¢14.79 and petrol at GH¢13.88.

Most OMCs have attributed the price increases to the depreciating cedi and rising costs of finished petroleum products on the global market.

In response, commercial drivers are urging the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport unions to announce a fare increase.