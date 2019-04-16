The bodies of S/Sgt Arthur Jabez, 45 and his wife WO Sarah Kuadzi, were retrieved from the flood waters by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

According to a report by Joy News, the two were travelling in a military pick up from a funeral in Tema when their vehicle got caught in the flood waters at a suburb along the motorway known as Adjei-Kojo.

Eyewitnesses say the couple were in the cabin of the pickup with two other people, as well as a baby.

Alice and Georgina Arhin, both 35, and an11-month-old baby were the others in the pickup before it plunged into the flood waters.

Reports suggest the bucket of the pick-up also had passengers, but they managed to swim to safety.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the military couple and the two other adults have been retrieved, but that of the baby is yet to be found.

Three other bodies were retrieved from flood waters in other parts of the capital by NADMO officials.

This brings to 12, the total number of lives lost as a result of floods in Accra in the space of a week.

Many parts of Accra and its environs got flooded after Sunday’s heavy downpour in the capital.

Areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kanashie, Dansoman, Ablekuma, Tema and Ashaiman, among others, were all left flooded.