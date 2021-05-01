Transport fares to go up after Wednesday - GPRTU

Godfred Abulbire Adogma, the General Secretary of GPRTU, in an interview on Citi FM said a definite decision on the exact percentage at which the transport fares will rise has not yet been taken.

“The price increase is obvious but the percentage that we will be increasing it by is what we are yet to discuss,” he said.

He said based on current factors, an increase in transport fares between 30% and 40% would have been ideal, but that may affect their business, hence the final decision will be lower than that.

“Even if we are given a freehand to think within our own self and come up with the new fares, we will not make any mistake to go beyond 15% or even 20%,” he said.

Many anticipate that transport fares in the country will increase immediately after the government’s new tariffs, including a 30-pesewa spike in petroleum products, kick in on Saturday, May 1, 2021.