Transport Ministry meets GPRTU today over proposed 20% transport fare increment

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, confirmed that they are standing firm on their proposal for a 20% fare increment as GPRTU meets with the government.

“We are meeting with the ministry but it won’t change anything. We will still take the 20%,” Mr Agboado said, adding “This time around, whether the minister says anything or he plays the gimmicks that he keeps playing, the transport fare will be increased. The western region has started it. Parts of even Greater Accra are taking the 20%.

“So it is very welcoming news to the drivers and we have accepted it in good faith and we will take the 20%, whether GPRTU meets with the ministry, we don’t have a problem with it.”

The decision stems from the noticeable absence of government intervention in reducing the prices of petrol, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants, despite ongoing economic challenges.

The unions said "Twenty (20) percent for intercity or long journey transport, 15 percent for taxi transport and an increment from GH¢10.00 to GH¢15.00 fare for short distance taxi hire services."

"Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers," they stated.