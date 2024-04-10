ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Transport Ministry meets GPRTU today over proposed 20% transport fare increment

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Transport will welcome a delegation from the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) for a meeting on new transport fares today.

Trotro diaries
Trotro diaries

Two driver unions, the Concerned Drivers Association and the Transport Operators of Ghana announced that they intend to increase the prices of transport fares from Saturday, April 13.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, confirmed that they are standing firm on their proposal for a 20% fare increment as GPRTU meets with the government.

“We are meeting with the ministry but it won’t change anything. We will still take the 20%,” Mr Agboado said, adding “This time around, whether the minister says anything or he plays the gimmicks that he keeps playing, the transport fare will be increased. The western region has started it. Parts of even Greater Accra are taking the 20%.

“So it is very welcoming news to the drivers and we have accepted it in good faith and we will take the 20%, whether GPRTU meets with the ministry, we don’t have a problem with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision stems from the noticeable absence of government intervention in reducing the prices of petrol, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants, despite ongoing economic challenges.

Trotro
Trotro Pulse Ghana

The unions said "Twenty (20) percent for intercity or long journey transport, 15 percent for taxi transport and an increment from GH¢10.00 to GH¢15.00 fare for short distance taxi hire services."

"Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers," they stated.

They, therefore, urged Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby

Teenage pregnancy

Men aged 20 to 39 responsible for 86% of teenage pregnancies in Tema