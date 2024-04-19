ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Truck driver arrested for allegedly causing train accident on Tema-Mpakadan railway line

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 - 20 in connection with a train accident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The train involved in the accident during the test run.
The train involved in the accident during the test run.

According to police preliminary investigations, the suspect left the truck unattended on the railway line, which resulted in a collision with a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train. The incident occurred earlier today, though the exact time of the collision has not been specified.

Recommended articles

Emergency services responded to the scene, and no casualties have been reported so far. The train sustained damage in the collision, while details regarding damage to the truck have not been disclosed.

The driver has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident. The police have not yet released any information regarding potential charges the driver may face.

The Tema-Mpakadan railway line is a major route for both passenger and freight trains in the region, and disruptions caused by the accident could impact train services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local authorities are advising commuters to monitor travel updates for possible delays.

As police continue their investigation, further details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kotoka International Airport

GACL interdicts staff involved in alleged cocaine smuggling incident at KIA

asante-regalia

British and Victoria & Albert Museums return Asante objects of 1874 to Ghana

No increment in transport fares – GPRTU warns drivers

Don't pay new transport fares - GPRTU and GRTCC urge Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-gay bill if it reaches his desk – Miracles Aboagye