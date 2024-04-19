Truck driver arrested for allegedly causing train accident on Tema-Mpakadan railway line

Emergency services responded to the scene, and no casualties have been reported so far. The train sustained damage in the collision, while details regarding damage to the truck have not been disclosed.

The driver has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident. The police have not yet released any information regarding potential charges the driver may face.

The Tema-Mpakadan railway line is a major route for both passenger and freight trains in the region, and disruptions caused by the accident could impact train services.

Local authorities are advising commuters to monitor travel updates for possible delays.