According to police preliminary investigations, the suspect left the truck unattended on the railway line, which resulted in a collision with a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train. The incident occurred earlier today, though the exact time of the collision has not been specified.
Truck driver arrested for allegedly causing train accident on Tema-Mpakadan railway line
The Ghana Police Service has arrested the driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 - 20 in connection with a train accident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Recommended articles
Emergency services responded to the scene, and no casualties have been reported so far. The train sustained damage in the collision, while details regarding damage to the truck have not been disclosed.
The driver has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident. The police have not yet released any information regarding potential charges the driver may face.
The Tema-Mpakadan railway line is a major route for both passenger and freight trains in the region, and disruptions caused by the accident could impact train services.
Local authorities are advising commuters to monitor travel updates for possible delays.
As police continue their investigation, further details are expected to be released in the coming days.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh