Though counting is still going on most battle ground states, Trump in a statement said he has won the elections and counting should stop.

The Republican nominee also threatened to head to the Supreme Court to challenge the counting of mail-in ballots and absentee ballots in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

undefined JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Image

Current projections by CNN has the Democratic nominee Joe Biden with 220 electoral college votes to Trumps 213 electoral college votes.

The winning candidate is expected to get 270 electoral college votes to win