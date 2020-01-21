According to him, trusting the NPP government is worse than investing in defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold.

In a Facebook post, Manasseh said he had high hopes for the Akufo-Addo government but has been left disappointed by its lack of will to fight corruption.

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

“I wrote a long article praising President Akufo-Addo when he declared war on galamsey. In my view, it was genuine. I wrote a long article praising the president when he appointed Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor,” the journalist wrote.

“I praised the Attorney-General and the government for their fight against corruption when the A-G ordered the police CID to investigate into the Robbing the Assemblies story even before I finished the series. In 2017, I was optimistic. Today, I look back and realise that trusting this government is worse than investing in Menzgold.

‘Even they could not resist the temptation to continue the SADA (NDA) and GYEEDA (YEA) scandals they used as their campaign message in 2016. I'm just beginning to realise that even the soap I got instead of the smart phone I paid for is fake. Yes, fake soap.”

Manasseh has been a strong critic of the current government and its actions to clamp down on corruption.

In a separate Facebook post last year, he said President Akufo-Addo has not shown enough commitment to fighting corruption.

“Three years later, I am disappointed in the alternative. The ‘incorruptible and no-nonsense’ personality of Akufo-Addo turned out to be a well-packaged lie,” he stated.