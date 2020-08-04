The students said the headmaster of the school was “too strict” when they sat for their first paper.

They, therefore, threatened to boycott the second paper should the examination hall not be made friendlier.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Kumawu, Addai Agyekum, has since confirmed the standoff.

“I learned there were misunderstandings between the students and the teachers, but I was able to move in quickly and resolved the matter.”

“They were accusing the headmaster of being too strict,” the DCE said on Kumasi FM.

He explained that the students decided to boycott the second paper, as they thought the atmosphere was quite intimidating to them.

Mr. Agyekum added that he has spoken with the invigilators to create a friendly atmosphere “without sacrificing legitimate discipline.”