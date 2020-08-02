WAEC said its attention has been drawn to the "circulation of several fake versions of the Integrated Science 1 & 2 Papers to be administered on 3rd August 2020 on social media platforms."

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, it said: "The Council wishes to allay the fears of all stakeholders especially candidates about the alleged leakage of the Papers."

WASSCE candidates

READ ALSO: Don’t prevent students owing fees from writing exams - Education Minister

It said a "scrutiny of the images being shared on social media indicates once again, the activities of certain individuals mainly operators of rogue websites and WhatsApp groups aimed at leading candidates astray and discrediting the Council," it stated.

The Council said it was very vigilant and has alerted the BNI, CID and the National Security about the threats posed by "these groups," adding that "The Council assures all its stakeholders that it has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020."