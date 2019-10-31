In an announcement, he said the trip will be taking him to South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Though he didn't release the dates for the trip, Jack Dorsey said he will spend the most of November in Africa.

He expected to interact with entrepreneurs and tech gurus while here. Twitter was launched in 2006 and rapidly gained worldwide popularity.

In 2012, more than 100 million users posted 340 million tweets a day and a year after that it emerged as one of the top-ten most visited websites in the world.

Recently, Twitter announced that it will stop accepting political ads. "We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey tweeted.

"A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money," he added.