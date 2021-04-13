Twitter gives reasons why it selected Ghana for its Africa headquarters

On Monday, April 12, 2021. Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey made the announcement to set up its first Africa presence in Ghana.
Twitter has listed at least four reasons why Ghana was chosen as the country where its Africa headquarters will be set up.
In a short post on Twitter, he wrote: “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo.”
In a separate statement, Twitter gave a number of reasons why it picked Ghana as the place for headquarters in Africa.
The American microblogging and social networking service said Ghana is a champion of democracy and supports free speech.
It also praised the country’s acceptance of online freedom and open market, adding that Ghana’s appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area also played a role in the decision.
“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate,” the statement said.
“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has described Twitter’s decision to make Ghana its operations hub in Africa as “excellent news.”
“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” Ghana’s President tweeted.
“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.
“These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” Akufo-Addo added.
