Twitter gives reasons why it selected Ghana for its Africa headquarters

The American microblogging and social networking service said Ghana is a champion of democracy and supports free speech.

It also praised the country’s acceptance of online freedom and open market, adding that Ghana’s appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area also played a role in the decision.

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”