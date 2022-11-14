Since Tech entrepreneur and business magnate, Elon Musk took over Twitter, there are already concerns that the company is choosing to ignore key risks in its biggest international growth markets.
Twitter shutting down its only office in Africa unfortunate — Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as unfortunate the decision by Twitter to close its office in Africa.
Reports indicated that employees across its only office in Accra have been layoff.
Last week, staff in the company's office in Accra had been working remotely since its announced that it would open its first African office in Ghana in April 2021.
According to reports, only one employee appears to have been retained.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking on the closure of the office in Accra said "We had looked forward to its presence. It was not too long ago that it was up, but I understand it is part and parcel of a global restructuring of a company that is taking place under the new owner."
"I think that is very unfortunate that that should take place. The more organizations like that have local outlets, the better for all of us," he told to journalists in the United States.
