During a hearing at the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Afia Owusu Appiah on August 2, the case prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, revealed that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of valuable items and money from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour.
Two more suspects apprehended in Cecilia Dapaah theft case
In the ongoing investigations into the stolen funds from the residence of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah, authorities have arrested two more suspects.
Recommended articles
Already, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei had been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing in relation to the case. Additionally, three others, Benjamin Sowah, Kwaku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, were facing charges of dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen money.
The primary suspects, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, were accused of stealing personal effects belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah. The stolen items included assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000. Furthermore, Ms. Botwe was alleged to have stolen six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits worth US$3,000, which belonged to the former minister's husband.
During the court proceedings, all five accused persons were absent, and DSP Nyamekye explained that the police investigators had traveled to Tamale, leading to the arrest of the two new suspects and their inability to bring the original five accused persons to court. He further stated that investigations were ongoing in that jurisdiction.
The court had previously granted bail to Sarah Agyei in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties, but she had been unable to meet the bail conditions for two weeks.
DSP Nyamekye informed the court that the Attorney-General intended to take over the prosecution of the case and requested a short adjournment to finalize preparations.
However, the court denied the defense counsel's request for bail for the new suspects. The case was subsequently adjourned to August 8, 2023, with an order for the prosecution to ensure that all accused persons, including the new suspects, are brought before the court on the next adjourned date. The court emphasized the importance of the accused persons' presence during the proceedings to ensure a fair and transparent trial.
As the investigation continues and the Attorney-General takes over the case, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile theft case involving former Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh