Two more suspects apprehended in Cecilia Dapaah theft case

Already, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei had been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing in relation to the case. Additionally, three others, Benjamin Sowah, Kwaku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, were facing charges of dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen money.

The primary suspects, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, were accused of stealing personal effects belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah. The stolen items included assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000. Furthermore, Ms. Botwe was alleged to have stolen six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits worth US$3,000, which belonged to the former minister's husband.

During the court proceedings, all five accused persons were absent, and DSP Nyamekye explained that the police investigators had traveled to Tamale, leading to the arrest of the two new suspects and their inability to bring the original five accused persons to court. He further stated that investigations were ongoing in that jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had previously granted bail to Sarah Agyei in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties, but she had been unable to meet the bail conditions for two weeks.

DSP Nyamekye informed the court that the Attorney-General intended to take over the prosecution of the case and requested a short adjournment to finalize preparations.

However, the court denied the defense counsel's request for bail for the new suspects. The case was subsequently adjourned to August 8, 2023, with an order for the prosecution to ensure that all accused persons, including the new suspects, are brought before the court on the next adjourned date. The court emphasized the importance of the accused persons' presence during the proceedings to ensure a fair and transparent trial.