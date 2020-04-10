In a statement, the University also announced that its examinations for the semester will begin on June 15.

Meanwhile, UCC noted that lectures will be conducted through the university’s online platform – the Moodle Platform.

All heads of departments have, therefore, been given up to Tuesday to provide the details of part-time lecturers to be enrolled on the platform.

“Heads of department should provide names, email address, telephone numbers and assigned courses (with codes and titles) of part time lecturers to the pro vice chancellor for enrolment of the lecturers on the Moodle platform by Tuesday 14 April,” the statement said.

All schools in the country, including tertiary institutions, remain closed down in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This is a measure by government to present the fast-spreading disease from escalating further.

UCC said new dates for revision and end of semester examinations would be communicated to members of the university community if the situation in the country does not improve in the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Coronavirus case count has jumped to 378, with four recoveries and six deaths recorded so far.