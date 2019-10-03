This came known when the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University gave management of the school and the government a three-day ultimatum to restore electricity on the campus.

According to the SRC, the blackout on campus is negatively affecting academic work.

In a statement issued by UDS Navrongo campus SRC president, Otivi Raymond, the student body has threatened to boycott academic activities to embark on a massive demonstration if the issue is not resolved within the stipulated period.

"We (UDS) are not the only institution owned by the government in Navrongo but other institutions have shown a level of commitment in paying their arrears unlike the UDS Navrongo campus and hence the reason for the disconnection.

"We are by this communique giving both the government of Ghana and the management of UDS a three-day ultimatum to resolve this issue for light to be restored on campus. Failure to do so, we will abandon all academic activities and go on a massive demonstration," the statement explained.

Here's the full statement below:

I bring you greetings from the office of the SRC President UDS Navrongo Campus.

We wish to use this communique to inform all students of UDS Navrongo Campus that the leadership of the SRC is aware of the unfortunate incident that has happened on our campus concerning NEDCO disconnecting our campus from their distribution network due to the institution's failure to settle debt it owes.

As the leadership of the SRC, we made various consultations with all the parties involved to ascertain the fact concerning the disconnection of electricity supply.

The SRC President and his PRO met the NEDCO manager in charge of Navrongo to hear from him the reasons behind their actions. In that consultation, we got to know that:

1. The Campus has been owing NEDCO since the year 2012.

2. Even though we are a government institution, we are not the only institution owned by the government in Navrongo but other institutions have shown a level of commitment in paying their arrears unlike the UDS Navrongo Campus and hence the reason for the disconnection.

3. We are reliably informed that this decision by the management of NEDCO is a result of a directive they have received from above and there is nothing they can do unless management pays the arrears.

The leadership of the SRC, UDS Navrongo campus, finds it strange that management has not been able to pay a pesewa of the electricity bill since 2012.

We are by this communique giving both the government of Ghana and the management of UDS a three- day ultimatum to resolve this issue for light to be restored on campus.

FAILURE TO DO SO, WE WILL ABANDON ALL-ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES AND GO ON A MASSIVE DEMONSTRATION.

For now, we urge our students to remain calm and be assured that the leadership of the SRC are committed to the welfare of our students and will always represent their interest.