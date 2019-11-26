According to them, despite graduating from the various Colleges of Education, they are yet to be posted.

Some said they have been home for two years, while others also complained of being ignored despite completing their national service and being duly licensed.

“We are not going anywhere till they post us… We’ve done everything they asked us to do. We have our license, certificate from our Colleges of Education and national service certificate. This is all it takes for us to be posted,” an aggrieved teacher told Accra-based Citi FM.

The unemployed graduate teachers said they do not understand why their juniors have been posted while they still remain jobless.

This comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) recently announced that it has begun the process of posting teachers who completed the Colleges of Education in 2018.

The GES outlined two requirements that need to be met in order to make a teacher eligible for employment.

They Education Service said one must write and pass the teacher licensure examination, and must also have completed their national service.