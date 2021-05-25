Unexplained wealth must be criminalised in Ghana – Haruna Iddrisu

The Tamale South legislator said this on the back of increasing allegations of corruption associated with government officials.

“There is increasing hardship in the country, affecting ordinary Ghanaians, there is increasing cases of corruption and abuse of office that is superintended by the Office of the president,” Mr. Iddrisu said, as quoted by 3news.

“There are still some major legislative gaps. I sincerely believe that Ghana should pass a new law on criminalizing unexplained wealth as part of our collective quest to deal with white-collar criminality, graft and economic crime.”

Mr. Iddrisu also denied reports that the Minority in Parliament is not united in holding the government accountable.

It would be recalled that there were criticisms from certain quarters over the NDC’s decision to easily approve the 2021 budget.

The Minority’s decision to approve all the Ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo also did not go down well with some at the grassroots level.

The NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, publicly criticised the decision to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, the NDC legislator for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also subsequently resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Reacting to this, Mr. Iddrisu said: “What I do know is a united minority caucus that is focused and determined to hold the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government accountable.”