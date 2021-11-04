Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives executives complete maiden nationwide tour

The essence of the tour was to familiarize themselves with nurses and midwives, listen to their concerns as well as outline the policies they have put in place for the betterment of the nursing and midwifery profession.

Some of these policies include; The UPNMG Mart/ Hire purchase scheme, UPNMG Loan Scheme, UPNMG Insurance through a partnership with Enterprise Life and others.

Upper West Region

The NEC met with the Chief Nursing Officer of the Upper West Regional Hospital and also addressed the concerns of some nurses and midwives.

The NEC also sensitized nurses and midwives about the Union through a program at Progress FM.

Northern Region

The Regional Executives and the NEC visited the Director of Nursing Service at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (Ms. Dangnikuu Evelyn-Eda and held a durbar at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Conference Hall.

Ashanti Region

The NEC visited health facilities in the region which included; Tafo Government Hospital, Konongo Government Hospital, Nyaboo and others as well as the Ashanti Regional Chief Nursing Officer.

Volta Region

The Regional Executives and the NEC paid a visit to the Volta Regional Health Directorate (VRHD) to meet with its Leadership.

The Regional Executives and NEC also paid a visit to Kekeli Radio where they outlined the Unions’ policies, achievements and plans.

The team from the UPNMG ended their tour of the Volta Region with a durbar at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Central Region

The Regional tour was concluded at the Central Region where a grand durbar was held.

