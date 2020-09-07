In a statement, the UN said the Kofi Annan Foundation also has no affiliation with the awards scheme.

‘Global Blueprint Excellence Award’ has become the latest fraudulent scandal in the country after it was organised a week ago.

The awards ceremony came off at the Alisa Hotel on August 28, 2020, with persons from diverse backgrounds being awarded.

Sarkodie was a recipient of the fake UN award

The likes of Sarkodie, D Black, Berla Mundi, Jonnie Hughes and Nathaniel Attoh were among the recipients of the fake ‘UN Kofi Annan’ awards.

However, it was later uncovered that the awards scheme was a fraud which used the UN’s name to con its awardees.

Reacting to this, the UN in a statement said it has nothing to do with Kwame Fordjuor and his awards scheme.

Read the UN’s full statement below:

The attention of the United Nations in Ghana has been drawn to news reports of an award purported to be associated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The United Nations in Ghana wishes to state categorically that the United Nations (neither in Ghana or anywhere else) has no affiliation with the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, nor with the organization (Blueprint Mission) or its personnel in any way, shape or form.

The UN advises that all genuine UN notices follow strict rules and procedures and are announced/published on UN websites. We advise the general public to access genuine information by visiting the relevant UN agencies’ websites or the UN Ghana website (https://ghana.un.org/en).