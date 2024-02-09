Universities Senior Staff, other unions suspend strike as government addresses grievances

This decision marks the culmination of a series of protests and negotiations initiated by TEWU and other related unions.

The unions had declared a strike, citing concerns over the government's neglect of pension issues and the alleged unjust termination of overtime allowances.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ken Botchwey, Chairman of the University of Ghana Chapter of TEWU, spoke on behalf of the Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana (SSA_UoG), TEWU, and FUSSAG, shedding light on the reasons behind the decision to suspend their two-week nationwide strike. Mr. Botchwey conveyed that the unions have opted to halt the strike in response to ongoing engagements with the National Labour Commission (NLC).

This decision reflects a commitment to further dialogue and negotiation with the NLC to address the concerns raised by the unions, signaling a willingness to find constructive resolutions to the issues at hand.

Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), played a crucial role in facilitating dialogue between the unions and the government. After a meeting with the unions in Accra last month, Mr. Asamoah stated that the government had taken significant steps to resolve the issues raised by the unions.

"Following constructive discussions, the government has successfully addressed the tier-2 pension and other allowances for the Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana, TEWU. The progress made in resolving these matters has led to the decision by the union to suspend their strike," announced Mr. Asamoah.

This development follows previous posts where TEWU and other unions had expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's handling of pension concerns and overtime allowances. The unions had emphasized the need for urgent attention to these matters, arguing that they were crucial to the welfare and financial stability of their members.

ADVERTISEMENT